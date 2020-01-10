HELMER — Purdue Extension of LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties are holding a Master Gardener Intern training on Thursday evenings, starting Feb. 13 and continuing through mid-May.
The four-county program will be held at Helmer United Methodist Church on S.R. 327 in Helmer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $175 per person or $250 for a couple sharing materials.
Becoming a Purdue Extension Master Gardener volunteer may be rewarding for people who have a passion for gardening and love to share it with others. The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program helps gardeners grow by providing intensive training in horticultural principles. Participants, in turn, share their knowledge by providing volunteer leadership and service to their communities.
To preregister for the training or for more information, please contact these Purdue Extension educators by Jan. 31. Additional registration and payment instructions will be sent to you.
• Steve Engleking, Extension Educator, LaGrange County, 114 W. Michigan St., Suite 10, LaGrange, IN 46761; (260) 499-6334; sengleking@purdue.edu
• Elysia Rodgers, Extension Educator, DeKalb County, County Office Building, Suite 300, 215 E. Ninth St., Auburn, IN 46706, (260) 925-2562, eberry@purdue.edu
• Crystal Van Pelt, Extension Educator, Steuben County, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 1A, Angola, IN 46703, (260) 668-1000, ext. 1400, cvanpelt@purdue.edu
• Ann Kline, Extension Educator, Noble County, 2090 N. S.R. 9, Suite D, Albion, IN 46701, (260) 636-2111, kline60@purdue.edu
