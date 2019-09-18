Senior information Oct. 2
ANGOLA — Angola High School is sponsoring a senior parent information and financial aid night on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the AHS auditorium.
AHS counselors will provide information to help seniors and their parents navigate the college admissions process. Testing, transcripts, scholarships and important dates will be discussed.
A financial aid expert will provide information about the FAFSA and various forms of financial aid.
For details, call a counselor at 665-2186.
