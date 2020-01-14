KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse Theater kicked off its 45th year Saturday night with its first-ever Noble Awards, three lifetime achievement Legacy Awards, and the announcement of productions for its 2020 season.
Former Miss Indiana Lydia Tremaine served as mistress of ceremonies at the awards celebration, held at the Community Learning Center. She unveiled the community theater organization’s new logo and freshened website, www.gaslightplayhouse75.org.
Judge Robert Probst, president of the Community Learning Center’s board of directors, welcomed Gaslight guests and spoke about the journey to preserve the former Kendallville public school building and its transformation into the Community Learning Center.
Gaslight Playhouse founder Craig Munk recapped the community theater’s history, noting that Gaslight’s first shows were performed on the stage upstairs in the same building.
“We have totally come full circle,” he said.
Munk said Gaslight productions have been performed in 16 different locations, which required moving lights, costumes, sets and props.
“We should have been called gypsies,” he joked. “We are thrilled to be a part of this Community Learning Center.
Later in the program, Gaslight past president Josh Ogle, now the theater director for East Noble Schools, presented the first annual Gaslight Legacy Awards to Munk, his wife Karen, and to Robert Avery. All were instrumental in the theater organization’s success.
Gaslight’s first Noble Awards, presented by Gaslight president Kim McCutchan, went to:
Best Set Design: Kyle Leitch, for three shows, “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie,” “Caught in the Net,” and Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot.”
Best Costumes: Director Lee Ann DePew for “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie.”
Best Child Performance: Kara Strong as Mary Ingalls in “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie.”
Best Overall Performance in a Musical Revue: Betsy Ley, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes, from “A Disney Musical Revue.” She sang the song during the awards program.
Best Overall Ensemble: “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie.”
Newcomer Award: Nikole Albright as Laura Ingalls Wilder in “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie.”
Best Director: LeeAnn DePew, “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie.”
Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Strong as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls, in “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie.”
Best Supporting Actor: Dave Hale as Charles ‘Pa” Engalls in “Laura Ingalls Wilder-Voice of the Prairie.’
Best Leading Actress: Catherine Kreigh in “Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot of Holmes for the Holidays.”
Best Leading Actor: Aaron Dills as Almonzo “Manly” Wilder in “Laura Ingalls-Voice of the Prairie.”
In another milestone, Gaslight Community Theater’s performances will be staged in the restored auditorium at the Community Learning Center. Craig Munk will reprise his role as director for ‘hello. Dolly” for the fifth time in August. Other shows for the 2020 season include “Godspell” in April, “The Stiky Cheeseman and other Fairly Bad Stories” for the annual children’s theater workshop; a play, “The Odd Couple” with male and female casts in October and “A Christmas Spectacular” in December.
Gaslight is also planning to offer theater education classes at the CLC in 2020. Visit www.gaslightplayhouse75.org for information on season tickets, show dates, auditions and class offerings.
More photos from the awards will be published in the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.