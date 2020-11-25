KENDALLVILLE — Ginny Hayes, a Mayflower descendant, presented “Women of the Mayflower” at the November meeting of the Galloway-Prentice Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The day of the meeting, Nov. 9, was the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower landing.
The ladies were given a copy of information specially prepared for the group, which included the attempts to sail, life on board, the Mayflower, common clothing of the time, provisions which were brought with them, and their efforts to colonize. Regent Kathy Davies provided table favors.
The next meeting of the Galloway-Prentice chapter is a Christmas luncheon on Dec. 5. For more information about NSDAR, the Galloway-Prentice Chapter, or to attend a meeting, contact GallowayPrenticeNSDAR@gMail.com.
