KENDALLVILLE — Book club and a walk around Bixler Lake are among the programs scheduled for August at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Visit the library’s website at www.kendallvillepub liclibrary.org for more information or to register for programs. Here is the program schedule:
Adults
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, Aug. 14 and 28 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, Support Services manager and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Pound Exercise: Tuesdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Join Dawn for a full body workout that includes drumming, cardio and light stretching. This energizing class is 30 minutes. Wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes and bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Flower Arranging with Nani Flora and Gifts: Monday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m., Kendallville.
Barre with Brittany: Fridays, Aug. 11 and 18, at 11 a.m., Kendallville; and Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Join Brittany, Support Services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
BINGO: Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch; and Friday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m., Kendallville. Registration is required.
Bixler Lake Walk: Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., Kendallville Join Brittany and Leah for a walk around Bixler Lake. Meet at the adult desk to sign a waiver.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea: Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Previous experience is required.
Breakfast Meal Prep-Avocado Toast: Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., Limberlost Branch.
SOUPer Book Club-“The Soulmate”: Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany and Leah to enjoy soup and discuss “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth.
Make It with Madison-Sunflower Ring: Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
“How To” with Grace-Whipped Body Butter: Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Learn to make whipped body butter.
Campfire Kindling Cakes with Murphy’s Townhouse: Friday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m., Limberlost Branch; and Thursday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Need a way to start that campfire? Join Murphy’s Townhouse for a class on making your own kindling cakes.
Make it with Madison-Apple Glitter Jar: Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Make a glittery jar for your favorite teacher or yourself.
Baking with Grace-Edible Glitter: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Learn to make edible glitter and use it to decorate cupcakes or cookies.
Crosswords, Word Searches and Coffee: Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Start your morning off right with fun crosswords, word searches and hot coffee!
Make It with Madison-Sunflower Suncatcher: Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. Kendallville.
Youth-Grades K-12
Newspaper Shark: Aug. 7-12, all branches.
BINGO Night: Today at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Pool Noodle Critters: Aug. 14-19, all branches.
Watercolor Painting: Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Folded Paper Garland: Aug. 21-26, all branches.
Youth-Grades K-5
After School Explorers-Cheese Quesadilla: Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m.
Teens-Grades 6-12
Game Day: Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m., Kendallville. Play games and enjoy popcorn after school.
Dungeons and Dragons: Tuesdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29, at 5 p.m., Kendallville; and Fridays, Aug. 11, 18 and 25, at 3 p.m., Kendallville. Play is limited to seven players.
Smoothies!: Today at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Choose fruit and toppings to make a refreshing end-of-summer smoothie.
Acrylic Pour Painting: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
