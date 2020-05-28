Kendallville Lions Club member James Haddock has been elected as a trustee for leader dogs for the blind for the northeast Indiana Lions 25-B district region.
Past Kendallville Lions President Steve Kramer has been appointed 25-B Noble County Lions Club zone chairman.
The leader dog organization provides service dogs to people who are visually impaired. Noble County has four Lions clubs.
Haddock and Kramer, both longtime Lions Club members, were nominated by the Kendallville Lions Club.
