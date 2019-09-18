Thursday, Sept. 19
• 101 Lakes Angola Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Pinochle, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9:30 a.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 410 S. John St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Guitar jam, 6 Autumns Food and Spirits, 3855 N. S.R. 127, Angola, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
• Exercise group, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• Angola American Legion Post No. 31 dance, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
• Weight Watchers, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Exercise group, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Interagency Group, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, noon.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Cub Scout Pack No. 3199, Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Boy Scout Troop No. 125, Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Euchre, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, noon.
• Tri-State Duplicate Bridge, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
• Grief Support Group, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, conference room 2, 516 E. Maumee St., Angola, 4:30 p.m.
• Knitters Group, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Association of Professional Business Women, Cameron Woods, 701 W. Harcourt Road, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pokagon Pitchpipers, Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Exercise group, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Euchre, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, noon.
• Breast-feeding support group, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Faith Community Health Clinic, Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., Angola, 4:45-8 p.m. Closed the second and fifth Wednesdays of each month.
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6-8 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 101 Lakes Angola Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Pinochle, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9:30 a.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 410 S. John St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Sage Gathering Herb Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
• Exercise group, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• Dance, Orland American Legion, 6215 N. S.R. 327, Orland, 7-11 p.m.
