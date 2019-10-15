Fallen leaves can be repurposed at home or composted for free at sites operated by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District.
The most wasteful and toxic thing to do with leaves is to burn them.
“In addition to being illegal in many areas, leaf burning leads to air pollution and is a health and fire hazard,” wrote B. Rosie Lerner, Purdue Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist, in a report at purdue.edu. “The smoke from burning leaves contains a number of toxic and/or irritating particles and gases. The tiny particles contained in smoke from burning leaves can accumulate in the lungs and stay there for years. These particles can increase the risk of respiratory infection, as well as reduce the amount of air reaching the lungs. For those who already suffer from asthma and other breathing disorders, leaf burning can be extremely hazardous.”
Moist leaves burn more slowly and tend to give off more hydrocarbons, some of them carcinogenic. Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas that results from incomplete burning, such as with smoldering leaf piles. After inhaling carbon monoxide gas, it is absorbed into the blood, where it reduces the amount of oxygen that the red blood cells can carry. Children, seniors, smokers and people suffering from chronic lung and heart disease are especially susceptible.
Burning leaves is a health hazard not just to the one burning the leaves but to his family and neighbors. Even if you have fond memories of raking leaves into a pile, jumping in them a few times then watching Dad or Grandpa set them alight, please don’t do it.
You can jump in them all you want.
Then, there are a variety of ways to use them.
They can be packed around delicate roses and over flower beds to protect them from the hard winter freeze. They will discourage the growth of weeds in the spring and add nutrients to the soil.
There are a variety of methods for home composting though depending on how many trees are in your neighborhood, there may be more leaves than your compost box can handle.
“Shredded leaves will break down faster than whole leaves and are easier to mix into a compost pile. You don’t have to shred leaves, but an easy way to do so is to simply run over them with your lawn mower,” says a report by Mother Nature Network at mnn.com.
Leaves can be shredded with a mower and just left in the lawn where they will create richer soil.
“The top-performing lawn mowers and tractors from our tests make quick work of tall grass, and most are equally well-suited to tackle fallen leaves,” says a Sept. 9, 2018 article in Consumer Reports. “Leaving off the bagging attachment will allow your mower to turn dried leaves into finer sweepings that can be spread evenly across the lawn, making them far less visible. While it won’t leave the leaf layer intact, it’s still an environmentally friendly alternative to blowing and bagging because the leaf sweepings will break down easily and nourish the soil, promoting healthy grass growth next year.”
And, it’s OK if more leaves fall. Huge, heavy piles of leaves left on the ground might smother the grass underneath but in general leaves are a healthy part of a natural environment.
“Critters ranging from turtles and toads to birds, mammals and invertebrates rely on leaf litter for food, shelter and nesting material. Many moth and butterfly caterpillars overwinter in fallen leaves before emerging in spring,” says an article in the October-November 2015 National Wildlife Foundation magazine. The leaf layer should be several inches deep to resemble the naturally occurring habitat found in forests.
For those with more leaves than they know what to do with, the NISWMD operates yard waste facilities that are open from mid-April through mid-November and after the holiday season for live Christmas trees. There is a yard waste facility in each of the counties served by the NISWMD: Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb and Noble counties.
In Steuben County, the lot is at C.R. 175N near the county Event Center and the entrance to the 4-H fairgrounds. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details about the facilities and their locations are on the web site at niswmd.org. Composted material is mulched and can be purchased as a soil additive.
The City of Angola picks up leaves as part of its residential services and takes them to a compost area at the sewer plant. Other municipalities, also, provide this service.
