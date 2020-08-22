Sweet corn
Photos by Sheryl Prentice

Orchard Hill Farms owner Rick Meyer refills a bin with fresh sweet corn Friday in his farm market store. Many garden vegetables and fruits are in season in August, including these pablano peppers and the farm’s own juicy, ripe peaches. Meyer said his early varieties of fresh apples sold quickly, but most other apple varieties ripen later in the fall. Orchard Hills Farms has been in business near Kendallville for 50 years.

