KENDALLVILLE — Christmas-themed crafts and programs are on the Dec. calendar at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City. Here is the schedule, with locations denoted by KPL or LB:
Barre with Brittany: Friday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 11 a.m., KPL Join Brittany, Support Services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
Button Felt Ornament: Monday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m., LB. Make a button felt ornament to hang on your Christmas tree.
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, at 5:30 p.m., KPL. Join Brittany, Support Services manager, and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Baking with Grace-Rudolph Noses: Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m., KPL. Grace will demonstrate how to make Rudolph Noses for a holiday party.
Pound Exercise: Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 20 and 27, at 5 p.m., KPL. Join Dawn for a full body workout that includes drumming, cardio and light stretching. This energizing class is 45 minutes. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes. If you have a yoga mat, please bring it.
Brunch Club: Thursday, Dec. 8, at 11:30 a.m., KPL. Seniors, join us for chili and cornbread.
BINGO: Friday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. at KPL, and Friday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. at LB. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea: Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m., KPL. We will explore variations of the first tangle you learned, a Crescent Moon. Come and enjoy the easy drawing of a simple tangle with endless possibilities.
No-Cook Meal Prep: Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m., KPL. Make a kale barley salad.
Euchre Tournament: Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., KPL. Bring a partner to this fun, friendly game or be paired with someone. Winners will also receive a prize (and bragging rights).
Candle Making with Murphy’s Town House: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at noon, at Murphy’s Townhouse. Everyone will go home with their own candle.
Matt’s Book Club- “The 13th Gift”: Thursday, Dec. 15 ,at 6 p.m., KPL. Pick up a copy of thecurrent book selection, “The 13th Gift,” then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it.
Cookie Decorating: Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m., LB. Join us to decorate cookies and bring containers to take them home.
Winter Reading-Stock Up On Books: Dec. 19 to Jan. 31. Adults can complete a bookmark to earn one pair of fuzzy socks and numerous entries for grand prize packages.
Gnome Ornament: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m., KPL Make a gnome ornament to put on a tree or gift to a friend.
No-Sew Sock Snowman: Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m., KPL. Make a cute winter decoration out of a sock.
All Ages
Cortex Project-Pine Cone Animals: Nov. 28 — Dec. 3, both branches. Visit the Cortex in Kendallville and Limberlost to create a cute animal out of a pine cone.
Cortex Project-Wrapping Paper Station: Dec. 1 -22, both branches. Stop in the Cortex to wrap gifts during December.
Holiday Party with Santa: Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m., KPL. All ages are welcome to join us for a holiday party with crafts, snacks, prizes and fun.
Cortex Project-S’mores Ornament: Dec. 5-17, both branches. Make an adorable ornament that looks like a S’more to put on the tree.
Family Movie-“The Santa Clause”: Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m., KPL. Join us to watch the classic holiday movie, “The Santa Clause.” Feel free to bring a sack dinner. Popcorn will be provided.
Santa’s Coming!: Grades K-12, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., LB. Start off the holidays with a visit to see Santa.
Book and a Break: Monday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m., KPL. Parents, do you need a time to unwind and talk to other parents and enjoy an activity? Activities provided for adults and children. Please let us know the ages of children attending.
Family Builds: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m., KPL. Complete our building challenges with friends and family. Please have an adult with each group.
Cortex Project-Bottle Cap Ornament: Dec. 19-22, both branches. Stop in the Cortex to an ornament out of recycled bottle caps.
Youth Activities
Letters to Santa: Newborn to Grade 12, Nov. 28-Dec. 12. Kids of all ages can stop by the library, the Community Learning Center or Life and Family Services to write a letter to Santa.
Christmas Tree Ornament: Grades K-12, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m., LB. Come to the library to make an ornament for your Christmas tree.
Yarn Ornaments: Grades K-12, Dec. 5-10, both branches. Stop by the libraries to create your own yarn ornament.
Preschool Story Time: Stories, cracts and activities for newborn to age 5, Mondays, Dec. 5, 12, 19, at 10 a.m., LB; and Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20, at 10 a.m.
Home School Adventures-Wooden Snowmen: Preschool to Grade 12, Monday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., KPL. Do a hands-on activity and paint wooden snowmen.
After School Explorers-Pine Cone Snowy Owls: Grades K-5, Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m., KPL. Create a cute snowy owl out of pine cones.
Christmas Brownies: Grades K-12, Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m., LB. Create Christmas-themed brownies to share with family and friends.
Chalk Christmas Lights: Grades K-12, Dec. 12-17, both branches. Stop by the libraries to create your own chalk Christmas light art.
After School Explorers-Winter Perler Bead Art: Grades K-5, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m., KPL. Create some winter-themed perler bead art after school.
Winter Reading: Stock Up On Books, Dec. 19-Jan. 31. Kids and teens can complete numerous bookmarks to earn multiple prizes and entries for our grand prize packages.
Doggy Tales: Grades K-12, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m., KPL. Kids are invited to practice their reading skills with Sunny Boy, a therapy dog.
Winter Painting: Grades K-12, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m., LB. Learn to paint a winter-themed painting to enjoy during the cold months.
Yarn and Stick Christmas Tree: Grades K-12, Dec. 19-22 •, both branches. Stop by the libraries to create your own mini-Christmas tree.
After School Explorers-3-D Polar Bears: Grades K- 5, Tuesday, Dec. 20, all day at KPL. Youth are invited to stop by the activity room and create a 3-D polar bear.
Pipe Cleaner Snowflake: Grades K-12, Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m., LB. Learn to make a snowflake using pipe cleaners.
Wood Bead Ornaments: Grades K-12, Dec. 27-31, both branches. Stop by the libraries to create your own wood bead ornament.
After School Explorers-Snowflake Sun Catchers: Grades K-5, Tuesday, Dec. 27, all day at KPL. Youth are invited to stop by the activity room and create a snowflake sun catcher.
Flat Rock Art: Grades K-12, Thursday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m., LB. Come to the library to create artwork on rocks.
