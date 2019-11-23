First Trimester All A’s
Mia Becker, Teegan Clouse, Andrew Doege, Jordan Eash, Lydia Gow, Destiny Halsey, Leah Kathary, Brenda Miller and Silvia Venturi.
All A’s and B’s
John Bair, Halle Barrientos, Devon Bartlett, Phebie Bench, Alex Berrocales, Ava Bish, Kylie Bradley, Drew Burns, Makayla Castro, McKena Cavender, Lukas Clark, Kimberly Correa, Andrew Deel, Noah Eash, Ariana Eicher, Baleria Estrada, Paris Fernandez, Zoey Fields, Jaimmy Figueroa-Cervantes, Eric Gutierrez, Dayana Guzman-Lopez, Javan Hagerman, Dylan Hall, Deandre Herrera, Miah Hilbish, Jaslyn James, Hailey Kirkpatrick, Cesar Ledesma-Sandoval, Isaac Mast, Blaine Nash, Jada Nelson, Jocelyn Ornelas, Mia Owens, Elanor Parks, Lukas Petersen, Natalie Polhemus, Esmeralda Reyes, Emilia Rodriguez, Alexa Silva-Martinez, Tabitha Soria, Alyssa Stanley, Nicholas Stoops, Ariana Tayahua Paulino, Riely Villalobos, Chase Wallen and Thomas Zorn.
