Rome City Elementary School

Trimester 3

All A’s

Third Grade: Ethan Bortner, Alexanderya Calhoun, Hannah Chicoine,

Carson Mase, Brystol Reynolds

Fourth Grade: Cooper Mase

Fifth Grade: Courtney Beiswanger, Braxton Hardesty, Cole Shepherd, Gabriel Weaver

All A’s and B’s

Third Grade: Ethan Patrick, Issabelle Perrine, Gavin Priddy, Nizar Saif, Kloey Smith, Vera Williams, Zoewie Zimmerman

Fourth Grade: Haitham Abdullah, Saleh Alomari, Mason Combs, Breanna Garrett, Jack Graves, Brayden Mills, Hayden Mortimore, Briana Pilz, Silverio Ruvalcaba, and Autumn Workman

Fifth Grade: Abdualle Aezah, Alanka Aezeh, Thabtah Al-Bahal, Aidyn Arnett, Julianna Dennis, Alyssa Fuller, Camila Gregory, Cheyenne Miller, Simon Reeves, Laney Ritchie, Payton Walters, and Muhammed Warith.

