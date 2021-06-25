Rome City Elementary School
Trimester 3
All A’s
Third Grade: Ethan Bortner, Alexanderya Calhoun, Hannah Chicoine,
Carson Mase, Brystol Reynolds
Fourth Grade: Cooper Mase
Fifth Grade: Courtney Beiswanger, Braxton Hardesty, Cole Shepherd, Gabriel Weaver
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Ethan Patrick, Issabelle Perrine, Gavin Priddy, Nizar Saif, Kloey Smith, Vera Williams, Zoewie Zimmerman
Fourth Grade: Haitham Abdullah, Saleh Alomari, Mason Combs, Breanna Garrett, Jack Graves, Brayden Mills, Hayden Mortimore, Briana Pilz, Silverio Ruvalcaba, and Autumn Workman
Fifth Grade: Abdualle Aezah, Alanka Aezeh, Thabtah Al-Bahal, Aidyn Arnett, Julianna Dennis, Alyssa Fuller, Camila Gregory, Cheyenne Miller, Simon Reeves, Laney Ritchie, Payton Walters, and Muhammed Warith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.