Area Activities calendar to cover four counties
KENDALLVILLE — The Area Activities calendar will soon expand to include events from Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties. The augmented calendar will appear daily in all three daily newspapers, The Star, The Herald Republican and The News Sun.
Non-profit organizations, schools and churches may list their events in the calendar. Events must be open to the public to be included in the calendar.
To submit events, email the details to reporter Sheryl Prentice at sprentice@kpcmedia.com or call 260-347-0400, extension 1134.
