KENDALLVILLE — Three winners have been selected in the Noble County Outdoor Recreation photo contest.
The winning photos were selected by contest sponsors including Noble County Economic Development Corp., Noble County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Parkview Noble Hospital Foundation and Noble County Parks and Recreation Board.
The first place prize was awarded to Ann Carpenter for a photo of her three children jumping off the pier into Sylvan Lake in Rome City.
Second place goes to Timothy Michael Miller for a shot of him biking with his wife along the Fishing Line Trail near Kendallville.
The third place photo went to Alyssa Baumgartner for a photo of her brother fishing at Eagle Lake in Ligonier. This photo was also the winner of the People’s Choice voting, with 43.1% of voters picking it as their favorite.
Cash prizes for the top three finishers will receive $400, $250 and $100, respectively. The People’s Choice winner and one voter who was randomly selected, Carrie Bloss, will receive a gift basket.
KPC Media Group thanks everyone who submitted photos and voted for their favorites in this contest!
