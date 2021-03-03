KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center is gearing up for spring with a variety of classes and activities for March.
For information or to register for these classes, go to thecommunitylearningcenter.com and click on the News & Events tab.
Filipino Cooking and Ballroom Dancing are first-time offerings.
Chef Mark Steven Guivancan will create a variety of Filipino dishes in a four-week classes on Mondays, March 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dishes include adobo and pancit the first week, egg rolls and lumpia the second week, and rice and Sinigang the third week. The cost is $25 per person.
Guivencan is from the Phillipines, moving to the United States with his family in July 2015. He has worked as a catering chef for Parkview Randallia Hospital for five years and has his own Filipino catering business.
“I love cooking and catering because I can create a new menu and always meet new people and friends,” Guivencan said.
Ballroom Dancing will be offered Mondays from March 15 to April 12 from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and Tuesdays from March 16 to April 13 from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The cost is $20 per couple.
Professional dance instructor Justin Chaple will introduce basic ballroom and Latin dancing. Couples will learn how to dance to slow, medium and fast music and learn the basic steps for rumba, swing, foxtrot, salsa and other dances.
Originally from San Bernardino, California, Chaple began dancing at age 7. He grew up competing on the East and West Coast, winning national awards along the way. After high school he was a professional dancer for the cruise line industry, working for Holland America, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.
He met his wife, Lindsay, while working for the cruise lines and the two of the shared a stage for several years. They have two boys, Griffin and Harvey.
On land, Chaple worked for Arthur Murray International, teaching and competing in the genre of ballroom. He was trained by world champions in international Latin and smooth dancing.
Chaple has choreographed local musicals, judged show choir and dance competitions and guest teaches around the country. He is certified in jazz and tap with Dance Masters of physical therapy, working with the pediatric population within Fort Wayne Community Schools. He helps children learn to walk, jump and skip during the day and teaches them how to dance during the evening at TC Dance.
Other educational classes and activities on the schedule for March are:
Book Club: Tuesday, March 9, 6:30 p.m. — March’s book selection is “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle. Author Serle will Zoom in for the book discussion. Books for the April discussion will be available.
Dining with Diabetes: Tuesdays, March 9, 16, 23, 30, two sessions, either at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. — Purdue Extension Educator Abigail Creigh will share information for managing Type 2 diabetes with nutrition and physical activity. The topics are: Week 1, What Diabetes Is, snacks and appetizers; Week 2, Carbs and Sweeteners, and desserts; Week 3, Fats and Sodium, and main dishes; and Week 4, Putting it all together, and side dishes. The registration deadline is March 5; class size is limited to 15 people.
Pickleball Clinic: Wednesdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Instructor Al Huth will offer beginning instruction for this popular game.
Cooking with Cast Iron: Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Boy Scout leader Tom Jansen will teach participants how to make a pineapple upside-down cake in cast iron and how to care for cast iron cookware in the CLC’s new teaching and learning kitchen. The cost is $10.
Create a Unique Pillow Case: Tuesday, March 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Instructor Ellyne Sollenberger will teach basic skills of using a sewing machine to children and adults. Choose some fun fabric for this project, a good one to pair with the DIY pillow class in April.
Pie Day! Sunday March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. — Celebrate Pi (3.14) Day and pie by making an apple pie with LouAnne Pillars. Pillars will share her famous recipe and her techniques for making apple pie. The cost is $10 per person.
Applique Class: Saturday, March 20, 9 a.m. to noon — Instructor Doris Goins will teach techniques for smoothly rounded circles, crisp edges or narrow stems on appliques for hand or machine stitching. The use of spray sizing and no-melt plastic templates are key to successful mastery. Students will work with a block pattern to learn the techniques. This is also National Quilting Day. The cost is $15 per person.
