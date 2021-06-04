KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., has a variety of activities on its schedule for June.
Women only are invited to hear international author and activist Michelle Corrao at a program Tuesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Corrao will share her inspiring story of survival and hope after she was attacked and sexually assaulted in Fort Wayne, then rescued by a Fort Wayne police detective in 1996.
Corrao is the author of “Found: Triumph over Fear with Grace and Gratitude: The Michelle Corrao Story” with Emily Sutherland. The book tells the story of her assault and recovery, and how she has become a voice for others who are survivors.
The program is hosted in collaboration with local law enforcement. Tickets are $10 per person. Register at TheCommunityLearningCenter.org.
The Kendallville Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the CLC parking lot. More than 40 vendors will offer their products.
Gaslight Playhouse will present an improvisation show, “What Do You Get When…” featuring Kendallville council member Corey Boese and Police Chief Lance Waters, on Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. Cost: $20 per person which includes Jim’s Pizza and adult beverages. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
A Star Sitters Babysitting Class is scheduled for Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $10 per person.
Beginners Computer Class is June 8 at 1 p.m. Cost: $5 per person
The topic for Lunch& Learn is “What Your Employees Aren’t Telling You” on June 10 from noon to 1 p.m.
Fine Arts
“Summer in Color” kids art camp is June 15-24 at two time slots, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Teacher Terra Hall is the instructor for the camp. For more information, see the flyer on the CLC website: thecommunitylearningcenter.org. Cost: $40 per child.
Quilt of Valor is a quilt-making class June 8 from 1-3 p.m. Sally Igney is the instructor who will teach participants how to make a patriotic, red, white and blue quilt, suitable to keep or give away. Cost: $25 per person with includes all materials and supplies.
DIY: Paper Purses: June 8 at 10 a.m. at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $10
T-Shirt Quilts: Tips & Tricks: June 9, 6 p.m. Cost: $5 per person.
Quilted Table Runner: June 16, 6 p.m. Cost: $10 per person.
Performing Arts
Adult Sing-Along: Register now for free tickets to this June 11 event at 7 p.m. Vocalists can let out their inner Broadway star at Show Tunes Sing-Along. Guests may sign up to sing on stage or attend just to sing along. The program is free general admission, but will cost $5 to lead a song. Cash donations are welcome.
Health & Wellness
Smoothie Class and Blender Bike: June 17 and 23, 6 p.m. Ride a bicycle to power a blender to make a smoothie. Cost: $3 per person.
Yemeni Cooking Class: June 9 at 6 p.m. Cost $10 per person. Learn about Middle Eastern cooking and try new recipes.
Freezer Jam Class: June 29, 1 p.m. Cost: $10 per person.
Fudge Candy Class: June 17, 6 p.m. Cost: $15 per person.
Kids Pickleball Clinic: Thursdays, June 10-July 1, 3 p.m. Cost: $15.
Adult Pickleball Clinic: Wednesdays, June 9-July 30, 7 p.m. Cost: $15 per person.
Barre Exercise Class: Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.
Open Pickleball Games: Mondays, 6 p.m.
Senior Strong: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.
Drums Alive: Tuesdays, 5:15 p.m.
Zumba: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Go to the CLC’s website at thecommunitylearningcenter.org for more information.
