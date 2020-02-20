Mya A. Diffenderfer of Kendallville and Elizabeth A. Klaassen of Rome City are among students placed on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits to be eligible for the list.
Four students from northeast Indiana were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. They are Hannah Koller of Columbia City, Allison Leszczynski of Howe, Kristi McDonald of Huntertown and Hunter Reed of Columbia City.
They earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale to be eligible for the honor. The University of Findlay was established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay.
Christian Bach, of Middlebury, was among 1,800 students honored for academic excellence on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan. To be eligible, students must take at least 12 Credit hours and carry a 3.4 grade-point average or better.
Emily Barkow, of Middlebury, was among more than 500 students recognized for academic excellence on the president’s list for the fall semester at Saginaw Valley State University. To be eligible for the president’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade-point average.
