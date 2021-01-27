ELKHART — Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties, has awarded more than $1.1 million in grants to fund programs at 29 local nonprofits. The funds will be disbursed over the next 17 months to programs that serve health, education, financial stability, and emergency service needs.
Grant recipients and amounts were determined by community volunteer-led panels, which selected programs that will create the greatest impact and address the most pressing community needs. United Way’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the volunteer recommendations at a January 13 meeting.
“That our neighbors and community members have a voice in where our funds are directed is core to our mission at United Way. We are about neighbor helping neighbor, working families helping working families,” said Keith Sarber, executive vice president of community impact.
Crossroads United Way was formed Jan. 1 when United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and United Way of Noble Counties merged to form a tri-county organization. Prior to the merger, United Way of Noble County granted more than $247,000 in funding through 2021 to longtime community partners and agencies that are providing emergency services through the pandemic, adding to the new organization’s total funding for 2021.
United Way’s investment in LaGrange County includes grants to Council on Aging, which aids seniors, and Elijah’s Haven, which helps those marginalized by violence. Several additional LaGrange nonprofits have received United Way funding through a COVID-19 relief partnership with the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
In Elkhart County, grants were awarded to long-standing United Way partners, including ADEC, Boys & Girls Club, and Lacasa, as well as new partners, including Cultivate Culinary and Church Community Services’ Seed to Feed program. Lexington House, which provides a work-centered community for people with persistent mental illness, is another first-time fund recipient.
“Lexington House colleagues and board are so grateful to United Way for this very generous grant, and even more, for believing in our vision,” said Francis Disori, Executive Director of the agency.
Crossroads United Way increased its funding of emergency services in response to needs arising from the COVID-19 epidemic. Grants for services such as food security and utility assistance were increased by $85,000 for a total of $222,000 in 2021.
All donations to Crossroads United Way are invested within the county in which they are raised. A full list of United Way’s funded partners across Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties can be found on www.crossroadsuw.org.
