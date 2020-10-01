KENDALLVILLE — Programs and activities are ramping up in October at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City after the pandemic shutdown. More programs are happening in-person as well as online, and patrons are encouraged to register for the programs that interest them.
Here are October’s activities, in-person and virtual, for adults. Many programs require registration in advance. Children’s activities for October will be published soon as space allows.
AdultsBarre with Brittany: In Person and Virtual: Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 29 at noon, Kendallville Public Library. Join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on your own schedule. To join in person at the library, please register to attend. If you would like to join us live online, click here at noon to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. Do the workout anytime by watching the recording.
Writer’s Workshop: Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Get writing with Matt! Either bring a piece already begun, or get started at this in-person workshop. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required. Sign up by calling 343-2010 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Virtual BINGO with Brittany: Friday, Oct. 2, at noon. Join Brittany on Facebook for live virtual BINGO here: https://www.facebook.com/events/297452681521139/.
Cortex Take & Make – Glitter or Watercolor Leaves: Monday, Oct. 5 at both library locations. Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Monday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary).
Yoga with Brittany – In Person and Virtual for Adults: Mondays, Oct. 5, 12 & 26 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library and Tuesday, Oct. 13 at noon, Limberlost Branch Library. Join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on your own schedule. To join in person at the library, please register to attend. To join live online, click here at class time to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner – Fall Scents: Tuesday, Oct. 6, at both library locations. Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Register for a kit by calling 854-2775, and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves. Share a photo or video to the Facebook page or email it to ldresser@kendallvillelibrary.org.
Trivia Night: Stranger Things, 80’s, and Halloween: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Bring a team of up to four people for a night of trivia. When signing up, let us know who the other members of your team are, and the name you’ve come up with. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required, so space can be properly set up for social distancing. Register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Virtual BINGO with Brittany: Friday, Oct. 9 at noon. Join Brittany on Facebook for live virtual BINGO here: https://www.facebook.com/events/314183069925875/. Pick any five numbers on a BINGO board (1-75) and comment on the event thread posted on the Facebook page. No multiple entries, please. Brittany will go LIVE at noon and call the numbers. Players will keep track of their numbers and comment BINGO once they’ve won. Prizes can be picked up during regular business hours.
Cortex Take & Make – Modge Podge Pot: Monday, Oct.12, at both library locations. Decorate a pot using fabric and modge podge. Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 and stop by to pick it up.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner – Scarecrow Wine Bottle: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at both library locations. Make a scarecrow from a wine bottle. Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary).
Brittany’s Book Club –“The Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at noon, Limberlost Branch Library. Pick up a copy of our current book selection, then come to Brittany’s Book Club to talk about it. Ten books available for check out. Please register for the book discussion by calling 854-2775 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
“The Whisper Network” features Sloane, Ardie, Grace, and Rosalita, who have worked at Truviv Inc. for years. The sudden death of Truviv’s CEO means their boss, Ames, will likely take over the entire company. Each of the women has a different relationship with Ames, who has always been surrounded by whispers about how he treats women. Those whispers have been ignored, swept under the rug, hidden away by those in charge. But the world has changed, and the women are watching this promotion differently. Lies will be uncovered. Secrets will be exposed. And not everyone will survive.
Master Gardener Sherry Erdly Plants Bulbs: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. It’s fall, and that means it’s time to clean up gardens and prepare for spring. Sherry Erdly will show the right way to plant bulbs. This free event is for adults age 18 and up. Registration is required, as space is limited. Sign up by calling 343-2010 or sign up at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Matt’s Book Club –“Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Pick up a copy of our current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it. Ten books are available for check out. Please register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
“Dear Edward” begins on one summer morning, when 12-year-old Edward Adler, his beloved older brother, his parents, and 183 other passengers board a flight in Newark headed for Los Angeles. Among them are a Wall Street wunderkind, a young woman coming to terms with an unexpected pregnancy, an injured veteran returning from Afghanistan, a business tycoon, and a free-spirited woman running away from her controlling husband. Halfway across the country, the plane crashes. Edward is the sole survivor.
Edward’s story captures the attention of the nation, but he struggles to find a place in a world without his family. He makes an unexpected discovery — one that will lead him to the answers of some of life’s most profound questions.
Cortex Take & Make – Pony Bead Pumpkin: Monday, Oct. 19, at both library locations. Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Monday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary).
Intro to Excel with Atlas IT: Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Need some help with Microsoft Excel? Our friends at Atlas I.T. are coming to the Kendallville Public Library to teach a small-group class on Microsoft Excel. This event is free, but registration is required. Sign up on the event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner – Mason Jar Halloween Display: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at both library locations. Display your Halloween spirit in a Mason jar. Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary).
Al’s Concrete Creations: Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Al is back to teach patrons how to make a concrete creation. Dress for the event in clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty. Registration is limited and begins on Oct.1, so sign up at 343-2010 or online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. We will maintain social distancing for everyone’s safety.
Friends of the Library Book Sale – Members Only: Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. This preview is just for you — one of the great benefits of being an FOL member. Anyone who would like to become a member to access the sale a day early can find out more information at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. We’ll even take memberships at the door.
Friends of the Library Book Sale – Public Welcome: Friday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Friends of the Library Book Sale – Public Clearance: Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 2 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Shop our clearance sale today for the best deals on the items available.
Cortex Take & Make – Bat Paint: Monday, Oct. 26, at both library locations. Make a custom piece of bat artwork. Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary).
Adult Virtual Craft Corner – Chalkboard Pumpkin: Tuesday, Oct. 27, at both library locations. Pumpkin on one side...chalkboard on the other! Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary).
BINGO – In Person Event!: Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Want to try to win books, gift cards and candy? Play BINGO in person on the lower level for a lively game of chance. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required in advance; call the library at 343-2010 to sign up, or register online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Cortex Take & Make – Bonus Halloween Paint: Friday, Oct., 30 at both library locations. Here’s a bonus...a Halloween paint project! Watch for the “How-to” video for this project to be posted on Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary).
