Keirstin Roose of Wolcottville was among nearly 1,000 students at Coastal Carolina University who were named to the president’s list for the fall semester. The liberal arts university is in Conway, South Carolina, minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Summer Schisler of LaGrange is among 300 students who graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas during commencement ceremonies Dec. 18.
Schisler received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Sciences, and the University College.
Alyssa Crum and Kayla Jackson, both of Ligonier, and Amber Poling and Cassandra Solis, both of Middlebury, are named to the the president’s list for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above on a 4.00 scale are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
