I have had several people email me about the predicted 30 degree F temperature expected tonight, wondering how that will affect trees, and fruit. Spoiler alert: I am not going to lose sleep over this one.
A few thoughts.
“First, this is still normal! Since 1991, our average last freeze in LaGrange is April 26. Remember, that means 50% of our freezes occur after April 26. https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/interactive-map-average-date-last-spring-freeze-across-united. I do not expect to see massive death and destruction from a 30-degree low temperature.
Second, a 30-degree temperature on an official thermometer can be quite different from a backyard thermometer just a few miles away. Cold air often settles into low, depressional areas of the landscape, and those low areas often experience 2 to 4 degrees cooler conditions than the official thermometers at the airport or weather station. So if the official temperature is 30 degrees, we will no doubt have some low spots in the high 20s. Cities and towns tend to have more radiated heat from streets, sidewalks and buildings, which will keep the microclimate around the urban areas warmer too.
Third, air temperatures will vary widely compared to soil temperatures. Soil temperatures usually remain steady when we have a cold front move through. Seeds in the ground will probably turn out ok. Any tender plant that has sprouted or above the ground in those depressional areas, well, the answer is: it depends.
Fruit trees? Michigan State Extension has a publication on tree fruit that may help answer those questions. I think most of our tree fruit is beyond full bloom. By that chart, unless someone’s trees are located in a low area, they are probably ok. https://www.canr.msu.edu/fruit/uploads/files/PictureTableofFruitFreezeDamageThresholds.pdf
Strawberries? Spring frosts pose perhaps the largest risk when air temperatures at canopy height drop below 28°F. To avoid damage, protect plants and blossoms when frosts are forecasted. Small plantings can be covered with straw, tarps, or row covers that will trap the heat around the plants. Covers should be put in place shortly after sundown and should remain on the plants only until the air temperature is above freezing in the morning
Trees? Probably no issue with the native maples and oaks and such. They are bred for this situation. The most likely plants to have some injury might be magnolia and apricots and other not-so-adapted plants, which will be a little out of their preferred temperature range, but will survive.
Bottom line: unless someone has a sensitive plant growing in a low area where cold air tends to settle, it’s unlikely we will have many issues from this cold air tonight.
Stay warm!
