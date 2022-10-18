ASHLEY — Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, 1993 C.R. 8, and its partner churches will have a Growing Hope Globally harvest celebration Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Gathering is at 10:30 a.m. with worship together at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon.
Growing Hope Globally pair rural churches with urban churches for growing projects to raise crops, which are then sold and the money sent to alleviate hunger and improve agriculture in some of the world’s poorest economies.
Pleasant Chapel has partnered since 2007 on a growing project with Peace United Church of Christ and Plymouth Congregational Church, both in Fort Wayne. To date, the growing project has raised $244,122.05 and supported multiple projects in Africa, North Korea, South America and Haiti.
Etel Salas Perez, a Growing Hope Globally guest from Colombia, will share her story about the impact of the project in Colombia.
Perez has been with Sembrandopaz since 2008, in charge of the coordination for the Economy for Good Living dimension and also the operational coordination of the project “Food security strategies with a Sustainability and Good Living Approach” supported by Growing Hope Globally and MCC. She advises and promotes food security, the conservation of natural resources and environmentally friendly practices in communities that are victims of the armed conflict and have returned to its territory.
The Colombia Montes De Maria Program is located in one of the regions of Colombia that was most affected by the conflict and violence of the early 2000’s. This program focuses on increasing food security through improved agricultural practices and peace building. Activities include agricultural training, community organizing, improving access to markets, and advocacy for victims of violence and displacement. This program is funded by Growing Hope Globally and implemented by Mennonite Central Committee and local partner Sembrandopaz.
Call Pleasant Chapel at 260-587-3856 for more information.
