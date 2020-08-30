New Harmony has a history of innovation and, in a time when the world is constantly changing because of COVID-19, our little town has had to adapt. With New Harmony’s economy now relying on the tourism industry, closures had the potential to cripple our town. Historic New Harmony knew we had to tap into this great town’s innovative spirit.
New Harmony was founded more than 200 years ago in 1814 by a group of Lutheran separatists from Germany on a quest to innovate and advance. Led by Father George Rapp, the Harmonists had the millennial belief that the Second Coming of Jesus Christ was imminent. As a society, they pursued what they believed was Christian perfection. They lived communally, were celibate and created highly organized communities. New Harmony was their second community, first arriving in the new world in 1804 and settling in Pennsylvania before moving south to the banks of the Wabash River. As an industrious group, the Harmonists did their best to manufacture all goods they required. They not only succeeded but ended up creating a thriving economy, selling surplus goods as far as Europe and became known for their rope, whiskey and fine cloth.
In 1824, Father Rapp decided to move his people back to Pennsylvania, selling the entire town to Robert Owen, a Welsh industrialist and his business partner William Maclure. Owen’s idea of utopia was a bit different. Absent of religion, Owen wanted to establish a model community where education and social equity would flourish. He invited scholars of all disciplines including naturalists Thomas Say and Charles-Alexandre Lesueur, educators Joseph Neef and Madame Fretageot and well-known feminist Fanny Wright. The community dissolved quickly, ravaged by personal conflict and inadequacies in labor and agriculture, but the efforts of this utopian experiment brought advancement in scientific and educational theory and practice, as well as changes in social thought.
When Owen’s community ended, New Harmony became a regular rural town, but there was nothing typical about the next period of our history.
In 1941, Texas oil heiress and visionary, Jane Blaffer married Kenneth Dale Owen, a descendant of Robert Owen. Upon their marriage, Kenneth brought his new wife to New Harmony where she fell in love with the town. Mrs. Owen began spending her own funds to preserve and grow the town. She commissioned Philip Johnson’s Roofless Church in 1957, opened the Red Geranium Restaurant in 1960 and built the New Harmony Inn in 1974. Most importantly, she connected New Harmony to people who could continue her vision, including Ralph G. Schwarz, the first director of Historic New Harmony, Inc. In 1974, Schwarz led the effort to build Richard Meier’s modern architectural icon, the Atheneum.
For the past 25 years, the University of Southern Indiana has operated Historic New Harmony as a part of Outreach and Engagement, a department that works to complement the university’s traditional role in public education. By preserving our utopian legacy, we inspire innovation and progressive thought through our programs and collections. Guided by our mission, we encourage visitors to this cultural town and connect USI and New Harmony as a living laboratory for ideas.
Rather than wait for the pandemic to end, we knew we had to keep our town and visitors safe while continuing to engage, educate and protect our residents’ livelihood. To do so, we stepped up our social media engagement, began making educational videos and started virtual programming, bringing New Harmony to your home.
Even though we have reopened, these changes are continuing to evolve as we work to keep our community safe. Additionally, we have lowered our capacity limits on our tours and in the Atheneum Visitors Center, while also requiring social distancing and face coverings. People might be more cautious, but we are encouraged by the visitors we have each day who not only enjoy our restaurants and shops but use New Harmony to bike, walk or take a golf cart ride.
New Harmony is a midwestern gem that provides plenty of socially distant activities, even if just visiting for a few hours. I invite you to learn more about New Harmony and know that should you choose to visit us, we are always looking for new ways to innovate, including keeping you safe as you enjoy utopia.
Please visit usi.edu/hnh for more information on Historic New Harmony. For upcoming events, lodging and things to do, please go to visitnewharmony.com.
