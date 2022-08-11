KENDALLVILLE — The Humane Society of Noble County is seeking donations to support “Pawparazzi Gala,” an event to raise money for sound reduction boards for the interior of the dog kennels.
Sound proofing the kennels is a way to reduce stress for both dogs and humans by reducing the sound of barking inside the building. Sound reduction will make the environment more peaceful for all the animals until they find their forever homes.
The gala will he held Friday, Oct. 14, at Sylvan Cellars Event Center in Rome City with the theme “Walk the Red Carpet. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. followed by silent and live auctions, sit-down dinner and live music by Yankin’ Covers.
All donors will be recognized at the event and on the society’s Facebook page. Donations may be mailed to: Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman Street, P.O. Box 471, Kendallville, IN 46755. Call 260-347-2563 for more information on how to help.
