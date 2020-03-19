The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior.
Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
Melting Potatoes
Ingredients
2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch slices
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground pepper
1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth or chicken broth
5 cloves garlic, smashed
Directions
Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 500 degrees F.
Toss potatoes, butter, oil, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan. (Do not use a glass dish, which could shatter.) Roast, flipping once, until browned, about 30 minutes.
Add broth and garlic to the pan. Continue roasting until most of the broth is absorbed and the potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes more.
Serve hot.
