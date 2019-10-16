So ... there I am, standing in front of the “shielded” x-ray machine patiently awaiting the TSA agent to arrive and carefully sift through my uniformly- folded unmentionables to presumably uncover some threatening object and be granted Agent of the Month thus earning a parking spot closer than 3 miles away from the airport next to all their beloved passengers.
She arrives and while careful, unzips the garment bag and Dopp kit to reveal three shaving blades to my late grandfather’s silver antique butterfly razor handle and foil my plan to keep a cleanly shaven face this week. I know what you’re thinking as you meticulously take another hit of that espresso and adjust your glasses — “Toby,” you sigh with soft disregard shaking your head, ”you simply have no idea how many dangerous and potentially deadly situations have been avoided by the agents removal of safety razors.” And there, my dear newspaper-subscribing friend, you would be correct. I can’t count how many times I am watching an action movie about planes and airports and think, ”this must be the part where Rambo pulls a safety razor with style and then some and makes quick work of the bad guys!”
After saving the world from this treacherous fat man and my menacing razor blades she then explained the many hazards of my alarming tube of deadly Colgate gel and how it must promptly be confiscated and disposed of immediately in a hazard labeled container. Oddly enough, on my way out I saw three agents brushing their teeth, so something seems off. For the life of me I can’t imagine what a bad guy would do with a large tube of toothpaste that he couldn’t do with numerous small tubes, and perhaps that is the very reason I did not graduate magna cum laude in my class.
It was “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” as I sat down in the plane between a large gentleman who barely got through without the aid of an extra seatbelt extender or two and just between you and me could probably have used a tube of Colgate and a gallon or two of shower gel. The distinguished person on the opposite side was a gentlemen to whom earbuds were a rather new and uncharted concept.
At this point, I slip on my headphones as I desperately needed to hear some tunes from that new gangsta who raps about reaping havoc on the young business peeps using shaving razors and extremely large tubes of toothpaste to change the minds of the people or at least embark on some nefarious gangsta on-goings.
We make it to the gate, on the plane, on the tarmac, and began accelerating until a check-engine light pops on forcing us to return to the terminal. They hand us food vouchers (which didn’t actually work) and a sincere apology with tickets to the first plane out the following morning — from the Detroit Airport three hours away. We arrive at the hotel for a couple hours of sleep before we head to the airport only to realize in the check-in line that I forgot my wallet in the rental car about 20 minutes away. And the morning only went downhill from there.
An hour later, I am looking out over the clouds slowly bellowing up and down like a harmonious sea covered in cotton. A calm befalls my soul and I reflect on the past 24 hours. This particular trip seemed to have been saddled with some excess baggage, but there were two bright moments in this mess which rose above the turbulence.
Sheri, the manager at Arby’s near the Fort Wayne airport who comped our dinner with a smile out of the kindness of her heart because she had never heard of the food vouchers program provided by the airline deserves a proper thank you. The other item to ameliorate the situation or to make it just a little more tolerable is the fact that this too shall pass. It’s a small molehill and next week ... or month ...3 0 years from now I will not rem ... probably will have forgotten all about this and I don’t have another Monday for 6 1/2 days, but ... then again that’s just my humble opinion.
