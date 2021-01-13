ALBION — Friday is the deadline to enroll in the Noble County 4-H program for 2021. Enrollment is online at http://v2.4honline.com.
Families of 4-H members may fill out the required information in their family profile, choose projects and pay fees with a credit card. Families may also pay in the office or by mail within 10 days of enrolling in the program.
Families may call the Extension Office at 260-636-2111 if they don’t have internet access, have problems enrolling or have other issues or questions.
Noble REMC has graciously agreed to pay the $15 state fee for each regular 4-H member, up to three per family, for families who are Noble REMC customers. The vouchers are available in the Extension Office, and will only be given out when evidence of 4-H fees payment has been made. Families who have paid online may call the office and have the vouchers sent to them.
The 4-H program is the nation’s largest youth development program, with more than 6 million members. The four H’s stand for the core values of Head, Heart, Hands and Health that members work on through the program, symbolized by a green four-leaf clover.
Cooperative Extension, a community of more than 100 public universities, has delivered the 4-H program for more than 100 years in every county and parish in the United States. The 4-H program empowers youth with skills for a lifetime through mentoring, hands-on projects, and opportunities for leadership.
