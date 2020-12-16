KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have released the schedule of January programs for adults.
Yoga with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Mondays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Tuesday, Jan. 12 at noon, Limberlost Branch
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels flow. No experience needed! You can join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on your own schedule. To join us in person at the library, please register to attend. If you would like to join us live online, go to our Facebook page at class time to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. You can do the workout anytime by watching the recording.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Winter Spoon
Wednesday, Jan. 6 at both library locations
Decorate a wooden spoon like a snowman. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Cortex Take & Make: Penguin Family Rocks
Thursday, Jan. 7, at both library locations
Paint a family of penguin rocks! Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Barre with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Thursdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at noon, Kendallville Public Library.
You can join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on your own schedule.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursdays, Jan. 7, Feb. 4 and March 4 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir that will tell the story of your life! This very special series of writing events that will literally tell the story of your life, giving you a way to share it with future generations of your family. Through this series, you will work with others as you each detail your own lives from your childhood, teen years, adult life, and reflections. Participants will each receive an autobiographical journal to create a keepsake that will be passed through your family for generations!
In the first session on Jan. 7, you will write a basic timeline of your life.
In the second session on Feb. 4, you will write about your mother and father, as well as your pets.
In the third session on March 4, you will write about your role in the family dynamic, as well as describe your childhood home and home town.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Puzzle Piece Map
Wednesday, Jan. 13, at both library locations
Use puzzle pieces to create a map. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Cortex Take & Make: Winter Paint
Thursday, Jan. 14, at both library locations
Paint a wintry scene on canvas. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Sock Snowman
Wednesday, Jan. 20, at both library locations
Use a sock, rice, and other accessories to create a snowman! Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Wednesday, January 20 at 9:00 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Cortex Take & Make: Nautical Bracelet
Thursday, Jan. 21, at both library locations
Use a tutorial from Creativebug to help guide you through the creation of a nautical bracelet. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Matt’s Book Club: “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger
Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Pick up a copy of our current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it. About the book: “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger.
Over the course of one unforgettable summer, four orphans will journey into the unknown and cross paths with others who are adrift, from struggling farmers and traveling faith healers to displaced families and lost souls of all kinds. With the feel of a modern classic, “This Tender Land” is an en¬thralling, big-hearted epic that shows how the magnificent American landscape connects us all, haunts our dreams, and makes us whole.
We have 10 books available for check out, and would like to get them in as many hands as possible. To pick up a book or to request one when it is returned, stop by the Adult Customer Services Desk or call 260-343-2019. When you are finished reading the book, please return it to the library as soon as possible. Please be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Four Seasons Drawing
Wednesday, Jan. 27, at both library locations
Draw a depiction of all four seasons on canvas. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Brittany’s Book Club: Self Help
Wednesday, Jan. 27, at noon, Limberlost Branch Library
This month, choose any self-help book to read and recommend to others. Brittany will be reading “Braving the Wilderness” by Brene Brown. Please be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 854-2775 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Cortex Take & Make: DIY Coasters
Thursday, Jan. 28, at both library locations
Decorate your own coasters using Modge Podge and other items. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (Limberlost) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
