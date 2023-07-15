Bailey Hartsough of Wolcottville was named to the chancellor’s list for the spring term at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Hartsough was among more than 2,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Hartsough was also named to the dean’s list for the spring term at the university, joining more than 3,000 students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for completing 12 credit hours.
Western Carolina University has a main campus in Cullowhee, North Carolina and in Asheville at Biltmore Park. Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region’s vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities.
