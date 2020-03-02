CHESTERTON — Due to increased demand, South Shore Line’s Bikes on Trains program schedule has expanded to 18 total weekday trains.
The program was previously offered on two morning and two evening rush-hour weekday trains in addition to select weekend trains.
“We’ve been getting so many requests to expand this program during the week for those traveling to work via the SSL and bike, or for those who are taking a weekday off and would like to ride the bike trails in Northwest Indiana,” said Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation.
The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport.
Bike cars are available on select trains from April through October. Bike cars are bike rack-equipped in addition to regular seating so that passengers can ride in the car near their bicycles. Bike icons can be found on the SSL timetable next to specific train times that run equipped with bike-racks. Bike-rack equipped train cars are also clearly marked with a bike symbol prominently located on the windows of the car.
Bikes are not permitted during special Chicago events such as Lollapalooza and the Chicago Air and Water Show.
For more information, go to mysouthshoreline.com.
