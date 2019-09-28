ROME CITY — Vendor tables are available for rent for St. Gaspar’s 36th annual Fancy Fair craft bazaar and cookie bar on Oct. 26.
Table rental is $20 for the craft bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church, 10871 N. S.R. 9. Call Carol Sievert at 260-854-3767 or 260-422-5012 for reservations and information.
The bazaar will feature holiday and craft items for sale and a low-cost lunch of homemade sandwiches, soups and desserts in café-style seating.
