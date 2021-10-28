KENDALLVILLE — An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 229 S. State St.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code “tumckend.” Appointments help to manage donor flow and permit social distancing.
Donors are urgently needed as the Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Donor turnout has reached the lowest level of the year and the national blood inventory is at the lowest level it has been since 2015.
The American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control during blood drives:
Only eligible and healthy people are allowed to give blood. All individuals at blood drives must wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Donors may not bring guests, including children or teens, to the blood drive unless the teen is also donating blood.
Red Cross staff follow thorough safety protocols, including wearing gloves and changing them often; wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection; using sterile collection sets for every donation; preparing the arm for donation with aseptic scrub; and conducting mini-physicals to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.
The Red Cross has enhanced its vigilance on several safety protocols, including providing hand sanitizer for use before entering and during the donation appointments and following social distancing practices between donors, placement of donor beds and in the waiting and refreshment areas.
Blankets typically used by platelet, Power Red and AB Elite donors will be laundered after each use. Donors may bring their own blanket but electric blankets and heating pads are not permitted.
