Shelter holds raffle
LAKE JAMES — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County will hold its monthly raffle Thursday at Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road, at 7 p.m.
One lucky winner leaves with half the total. Tickets are $10 each or three tickets for $25.
Water talk planned
ANGOLA — Tom Selman, Angola water superintendent, will be the featured speaker for a mini-talk on learning where your water comes from on March 9 from 4:30-4:45 p.m. at Caleo Cafe, 113 W. Maumee St.
Free drop-in coloring and social time will be offered from 3-5 p.m. Coloring supplies will be available to use.
For more information call 665-3929 and leave a name, telephone number and questions.
One-room school talk at homemakers meeting
FREMONT — Dee Howarth will present her program on the one-room schools of Steuben County at the next meeting of the Merry Mixers Extension Homemakers Club.
The program will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont.
Indiana Extension Homemakers is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community service.
