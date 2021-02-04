Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Low 13F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Low 13F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.