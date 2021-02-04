GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union held its 27th annual Hometown Giving holiday service project where staff and members raised more than $40,000 to benefit more than 35 nonprofit agencies throughout the five counties the credit union serves. These agencies focus on children’s needs, meal providing, clothing, medical supplies and education.
Adding to the monetary donations raised, hundreds of Angel Tree wish list items were distributed as additional support to the recipient organizations. The Hometown Giving service project included a corporate donation of $25,000, staff fundraisers added more than $10,000 and members donated nearly $4,000 through the Merry Match initiative. Interra staff members also volunteered to help raise funds for Goshen Salvation Army through the act of bell ringing.
Interra sponsored parties for Boys & Girls clubs throughout Elkhart County and at Bashor Children’s Home. The credit union bought and delivered gifts through adopt-a-family programs.
The recipients of the monetary donations and/or wish list items collected include: Agape House, ADEC, Arc Opportunities, Bashor Children’s Home, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bremen, Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, Nappanee and Plymouth; Bremen Bags, Cancer Resources of Elkhart County, CAPS, Cardinal Services of Marshall County, Center for Healing & Hope, Church Community Services/Soup of Success, Clothes & Food Basket of LaGrange County, Elderhaus, Elijah Haven, Elkhart County Council on Aging, Fairfield Food Pantry, Family Christian Development Center, Five Little Stones, Lakeland Youth Center, Lighthouse Ministries of Noble County, New Start Ministries (shelter), RETA, Ryan’s Place, Goshen Salvation Army, St. Joe Valley Blue Star Mothers, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Spa Women’s Ministry, Syracuse Food Pantry, The Post, The Villages (foster family support), Wakarusa Elementary School and The Window.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.3 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 85,000 members. Interra currently operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com. A sixteenth office is set to open in LaGrange, Indiana this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.