KENDALLVILLE — A new coffee shop, The Café, has taken up residence at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The Arc Noble County Foundations opens The Café to the public every Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m., offering muffins, bagels, pieces of fruit, tea and specialty coffees. Arc employees staff the coffee shop and learn job skills onsite.
Artist Peg Tassler will teach a painting class, “Snowman in the Woods,” on Monda, Jan. 17 from 6p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Class is open to families and all ages. Cost: $25 per person; register at thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
The Pottery, the popular new ceramics studio in the CLC, is offering several classes in January:
• Jan. 18 to Feb. 22: Six-week throwing course to learn basic techniques to use a potter’s wheel.
• Jan. 19 to Feb. 12: Jewelry and Pendants Class; meets weekly.
• Jan. 20 and 27: Slab Building & Decorating.
Register for all CLC programs at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and go to the Events button. Here is the January schedule of programs at the CLC:
Book Club
“Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger is the book choice for January’s book discussion on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. The novel is about a young man coming of age in a small Minnesota town who is thrust into secrets, lies and betrayals.
Self Defense
Local law enforcement officers will teach self-defense techniques in four class sessions on Thursdays, Jan. 13 and 27 and Feb. 10 and 24, at 6 p.m. at the CLC. Attend one session or all four.
KPL Presents Euchre Tournament
Win awesome prizes while playing this fun card game Saturday, Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.. Sign up with a partner, or sign up as a single and be paired with someone else.
KPL Brunch Club at the CLC
Senior citizens are invited to make brunch and play cards Jan. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the CLC at an event sponsored by Kendallville Public Library.
Culinary Arts
Books and Baking for Kids: Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m. Make baked goods and listen to a story.
Meal Prep: Lasagna: Jan. 10, 6 p.m., at the CLC. Make spinach lasagna roll-ups with Kendallville Public Library.
Chicken and Noodles: Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Make a home-cooked meal with dumplings.
BLT Waffles: Jan. 11, 9 a.m. Make breakfast with the CLC staff.
Juicing: Jan. 13, 6 p.m. Learn the ins-and-outs of juicing to kick off the new year.
Potato Kale Soup: Jan. 17, 6 p.m., Make an appetizing soup with a healthy twist.
Healthy Cooking: Jan. 20, 5:15 p.m. Join this virtual event for a “healthier” spin dip and spicy chicken meatballs.
Bread Expo: Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to noon. Learn how to make a variety of yeast breads.
Family Bakes: Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CLC. Bring family and friends to bake with Kendallville Public Library.
Fine Arts
Sewing for Kids; Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 6 to Feb. 8, 5 p.m. Kids can learn the basic skills of sewing and develop some new ones.
Jelly Roll Quilt: Jan. 10, 6 p.m. Learn how to make a Jelly Roll quilt.
Curves Ahead!: Jan. 19 and 26, 6 p.m. The advance beginner sewing class is all about curved seams.
Charity Quilting: Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Help make quilt tops for Quilts Beyond Borders. Bring your own lunch. This event is the third Saturday of each month.
Health and Wellness
Pickleball: Check the CLC website for weekly open times to play, or text “@69bgkd4” to 81010 to get a weekly reminder of the schedule.
Line Dancing with LouAnne Pillars: Jan. 17 at 31, 6 p.m. Learn how to line dance.
Parkview Center for Healthy Living-Ask the RD: Schedule a 20-minute phone appointment with a Parkview registered dietician to have your nutrition questions answered.
Parkinson’s Support Group: Jan. 11, 3:30 p.m. This group enhances knowledge and understanding of the disease and improves quality of life for those experiencing the effects of Parkinson’s.
Diabetes Support Group: Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m. Trained diabetes educators help diabetics manage their disease with healthy eating habits and regular physical activity.
Stroke Support Group: Jan. 18, 4 p.m. this group enriches the lives of people affected by stroke through educational presentations by guest speakers, social activities and group discussions.
Exercise Classes
Zumba: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:15 p.m. High-energy movement to rhytms of Latin and international beats
Zumba Step: Tuesdays and Thursday, 6 p.m. Training moves are synced to original music specifically designed to combine body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric movement.
Chair Yoga: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. Move through a complete series of yoga postures in a chair for a safe experience in increasing flexibility, range of motion and balance while reducing stress and anxiety.
Senior Strong: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. The class focuses on cardiovascular endurance, strength, balance and flexibility.
Rock Steady Boxing: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. This unique exercise program is adapted from training used by boxing pros to help people with Parkinson’s Disease. The program for men and women of any ability level involves regular stretching, balancing and non-contact boxing, led by trained coaches, to improve quality of life and fitness.
