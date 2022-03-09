Elijah Hales Jr. of Topeka, an economics major at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, has been named to the NCAA Division III Academic All-District VII Men’s Basketball Team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Hales has a 3.983 cumulative grade-point average and leads the Tigers in scoring (18.2 ppg), 3-point field goals made (70), 3-point field goals made per game (3.2), 3-point field goal percentage (40.9) and steals per game (1.2). He ranks 25th in Division III in both 3-point field goals made and 3-pointers made.
The 2021-22 Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle.
