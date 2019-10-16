These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Jared Micah, a boy, was born Sept. 22 to Perry and Thelma (Jones) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Curtis Luke, a boy, was born Sept. 24 to Lavon and Ruth (Bontrager) Miller, Ligonier.
Elisha Maverick, a boy was born Sept. 25 to Jarron and Dora (Mishler) Policy, Howe.
Maciah Seth, a boy, was born to Dale and Rebekah (Lambright) Hochstettler, Shipshewana.
Janessa Kaylyn, a girl, was born Sept. 26 to Steven and Karen (Hershberger) Fry, Shipshewana.
Sophia Faith, a girl, was born Oct. 1 to Lyle and Jolene (Lehman) Miller, Shipshewana.
Julie Rose, a girl, was born Oct. 2 to Orlie and Rachel (Mishler) Mast, LaGrange.
Tyler Jay, a boy, was born Oct. 3 to Jay and Jenean (Miller) Mast, Wawaka.
Maggie Sage, a girl, was born Oct. 4 to Loren Jay and Beth Ann (Schwartz) Fry, Topeka.
Ethan Tyler, a boy, was born Oct. 6 to Dennis and Doretta (Miller) Hostetler, Millersburg.
Ariella Jade, a girl, was born Oct. 7 to Joe and Melena (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Katy Marielle, a girl, was born Sept. 24 to James and Lori (Hochstetler) Miller, Shipshewana.
Janelle Rose, a girl, was born Sept. 27 to Kenneth and Kaylene (Yoder) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Serena, a girl, was born Sept. 27 to Dewayne and Luetta (Miller) Yoder, Goshen.
Miriam K., a girl, was born Sept. 28 to Kenneth and Kathryn (Otto) Whetstone, Topeka.
Jenna Elise, a girl, was born Sept. 28 to Jeremy and Norma (Miller) Yoder, Goshen.
Jayden Luke, a boy, was born Sept. 28 to Nelson and Ida (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Elsa Raine, a girl, was born Sept. 30 to DeWayne and Lucinda (Yoder) Hershberger, Millersburg,
