FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is hosting an introduction to game design and development presentation, featuring guest speaker Dr. Paul Gestwicki on April 11 from 5-7 p.m.
Gestwicki will be speaking virtually, but attendees are welcome to attend either in-person or via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.
The presentation will include a short workshop using Godot Game Engine, which is a free engine for creating 2-D and 3-D games. It is cross-platform, free, and open-source. It can be downloaded at GodotEngine.org. No previous experience with game programming or Godot Engine will be necessary, although familiarity with computer programming will be beneficial.
Gestwicki is a Professor of Computer Science at Ball State University, where he teaches courses on agile software development techniques and human-computer interaction in addition to game design, development, and production. He has presented his research at many academic conferences, including the International Conference on Meaningful Play, the ACM Technical Symposium on Computer Science Education, and the Consortium of Computing Sciences in Colleges Midwest Conference.
His game development work has won awards from the Indiana Historical Society, the International Conference on Serious Play, and Educational Testing Services.
Those wishing to attend in person can do so at the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne campus, 3800 N. Anthony St., Fort Wayne or via Zoom at the link.ivytech.edu/gamedesign.
