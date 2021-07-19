Lutheran church schedules garage sale
WOLCOTTVILLE — Messiah Lutheran Church will have a one-day-only garage sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 2955 E. C.R. 700S, at the intersection with S.R. 9. Sandwiches and drinks will be available.
S.T.A.R Team bringing back Albionopoly
ALBION — Abionopoly on the Square returns to downtown Albion on Friday, July 30. All ages are invited to play the life-sized version of the famous board game and win prizes.
Team registration is open now, at $25 per team of up to five people and $5 per additional players. Registration is open until 5 p.m. on game day at www.albiostarteam.org or by calling 260-564-0341.
Hidden Ego Event and Recreation Center will have beverage service in the Celebration Station alley on the east side of the courthouse. The game night is sponsored by Albion S.T.A.R Team and area businesses.
Entertainers in concert by the lake
KENDALLVILLE — Lydia Tremaine & Jordan Bridges will sing in concert Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Kendallville Mobile Stage at Bixler Lake. Seating is on the west terraces below the library. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating to hear these talented entertainers.
