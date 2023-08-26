Faith UMC hosts blood drive
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in its fellowship hall, 411 Harding St.
Donors may schedule appointments to give blood by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter this code: “faithkend.”
Foundation offers will writing workshop
LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County is offering a free “Write a Will” information workshop, open to the public.
The workshop is Thursday, Sept. 14. Learn from attorneys Douglas J. Atz and Jacob D. Atz of Atz Law Office LLC how to create a simple will.
Morning and afternoon sessions are offered. The morning session is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Noble County Council on Aging, 516 S. Main St., Kendallville,
The afternoon session is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St., Ligonier.
Registration is required by calling 894-3335 or email Jennifer@cfnoble.org.
