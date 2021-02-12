Blood drive today in Rome City
ROME CITY — The Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington St., is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit Red Cross Blood.org and enter “rcumc” to make an appointment.
Northeastern Center releases 2021 community needs survey
KENDALLVILLE — Northeastern Center conducts a community needs assessment biannually for its primary service area of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties. Everyone who lives or works in these four counties is invited to participate in this survey.
The review is conducted via survey and seeks information from community members regarding the views on the behavioral health needs within the community served.
The survey is a simple 12-question document that may be accessed online. To take the survey, go to www.necmh.org and click on the Community Survey button. The survey will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 28.
Northeastern Center has been providing mental health services to Northeast Indiana for more than 40 years, since 1977. Northeastern Center has Outpatient facilities in Kendallville, Albion, Angola, Auburn, LaGrange and Angola. Northeastern Center also offers a 16-bed inpatient mental health facility located in Auburn.
