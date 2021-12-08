KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble Science Olympiad team kicked off their 2021-2022 season with a 5th place trophy at the Whiting Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4.
A Science Olympiad is "the only place where nerds get to be the cool people,” commented team member Abbas Mortada, an exchange student from Lebanon.
Team members are seniors Josh Prater, Jaron Bobay, Naomi Mize, Medyan Jubran, Abbas Mortada and Drew Sillaway; juniors Ryan Norden, Addison Dills, Rachel Hand and Matt Pickering; sophomores Sadie Potts, Shae Coil and Angelyn Nguyen, and freshman Robert Warren.
“This team is loaded with talent and drive. I also like the team chemistry. (Pun intended)," said Mark Liepe, East Noble Science Department director and Science Olympiad coach. "They have the potential to be a top 10 school competing with the top academic high schools in the state of Indiana.”
The Whiting Invite was the first in-person Science Olympiad event since the spring of 2020. The 2021 season was virtual with testing and events modified and conducted within each school’s own building. Last year East Noble's team placed 11th in the state, and this year's team is hoping to move up, said Liepe.
“I think this team has a lot of potential. Overall, this team is a group of really smart and fun individuals, and I can't wait to see how well we do,” said Josh Prater.
"We are a bunch of freaks — in a good way,” said Addie Dills.
Science Olympiad consists of 23 different events covering topics within broad categories: Inquiry and Nature of Science, Technology and Engineering, Physical Science and Chemistry, Earth and Space Sciences and Life, Personal and Social Science.
Each event requires two or three team members to compete by working collaboratively.
East Noble's 2021-2022 team consists of six seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and one freshman and includes two exchange students, Abbas Mortada of Lebanon and Medyan Jubran of Bethlehem.
Liepe said only three of the members of this year’s team had previously participated in a live Science Olympia so this was a good start to the season.
In addition to Liepe, the team is coached by Carissa Prater. “I’m excited to be back in person. They are a great group of kids that are easy to coach,” she saidl
Only the top six in each event received awards. East Noble's award winners were:
2nd — WiFi Lab, Abbas Mortada/Robert Warren
2nd — Write It Do It, Sadie Potts/Shae Coil
3rd — Wright Stuff, Sadie Potts/Shae Coil
3rd — Cell Biology, Ryan Norden/Medyan Jubran
4th — It’s About Time, Ryan Norden/Abbas Mortada
4th — Ping Pong Parachute, Angelyn Nguyen/Sadie Potts
5th — Environmental Chemistry, Jaron Bobay/Naomi Mize
5th — Anatomy, Ryan Norden/Angelyn Norden
6th — Trajectory, Addie Dills/Rachel Hand
6th — Astronomy, Abbas Mortada/Robert Warren
6th — Bridge Building, Medyan Jubran/Angelyn Nguyen
The team will resume competition in January at Northridge on Jan. 15 and Notre Dame on Jan. 22. The regional tournament will be Feb. 26 at Purdue Northwest, and the state tournament will be March 12 at Purdue.
