KENDALLVILLE — The public is invited to the 25th anniversary celebration of Common Grace Ministries Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Common Grace Kendallville Campus, 2004 E. Dowling St.
Prizes for the top “25 for 25” fundraising participants will be announced. Kidd urges Common Grace supporters to rally their friends to donate and earn chances for prizes. The first prize basket is worth $500. More details about how people can participate in the fundraiser can be obtained by calling Common Grace at 349-1942 or contacting Common Grace at commongraceministries.org.
Common Grace was founded Sept. 20, 1996.
“It will be a fun family day with a bounce house for the kids, the Mad Ants Mascot, a raffle, Party on the Patio food truck, popcorn, cotton candy and tours. The Northeastern Center and Farmers and Merchants Bank have given us permission to park in their lots since we will have our parking lot fairly full of activities. We will have parking attendants to help with parking,” said the Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director.
“We are running the raffle with tickets. That way our neighbors can participate, too, at a level they can afford.
“With the year we have all had, it’s time we celebrate something. We will be primarily outside. When people come inside the building for any reason or are where they may be in closer contact with others, we will be requiring masks. We will have a cleaning crew working throughout the time to wipe down tables and other high touch areas to keep the environment as safe as possible.”
Tours will explain how Common Grace helps neighbors who are in difficult situations and have nowhere else to turn.
Common Grace staff members help families with money management skills, including use of other Common Grace Ministries services and referral to other resources, so that they have the money for rent and utilities.
“Visitors will see A Hope Chest and learn how we accept donations and get the furniture out to those in need,” Kidd said. “Friendship Connection will be open for tours, as well, to share how we obtain and offer the food supply. Visitors will also hear about Noble New Way and how it was born out of Common Grace Ministries and is now extending Asset Based Community Development principles throughout the county to strengthen all of us.”
Common Grace Ministries is the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit for Noble County. Money raised in the Red Kettles during the Christmas season by Noble County’s bell ringers is distributed throughout Noble County by Common Grace Ministries.
In addition to rent and utility assistance, Common Grace is also able to provide disaster assistance in partnership with the Red Cross, Tools for Schools for the elementary schools in Noble County, assistance with obtaining state issued identification and driver’s licenses, quality of life support for residents of skilled nursing facilities in Noble County, and projects that directly impact the quality of life for seniors who still live in the community.
