ALBION — According to a survey by data-gathering website Finder, these are the top 10 news Year’s resolutions that Americans will make for 2021:
1. Exercise more
2. Lose weight
3. Get organized
4. Learn a new skill or hobby
5. Live life to the fullest
6. Save more money / spend less money
7. Quit smoking
8. Spend more time with family and friends
9. Travel more
10. Read more
Most of these are perennial favorites, revived every year after they went by the wayside by February. Forming a new habit proves to be a challenge doomed to failure.
Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Otis R. Bowen Center for Human Services, said that several factors influence whether a resolution becomes a regular habit.
“Consider what resolutions are doable and look at the factors in creating a new habit” as a way to enact change in a behavior, Liebetrau said.
People must evaluate whether the resolution is a temporary change or a true, permanent change. Liebetrau suggests having a trigger or signal that ties the new habit to an existing habit such as brushing your teeth.
“Every time you brush your teeth, you do five jumping jacks,” she said. “The new behavior is connected to the old one until it becomes a single act.”
Motivation is another strong factor in whether a person sticks with a New Year’s resolution. A high level of superficial motivation isn’t sustainable over the long term, or the goals may be unrealistic.
Motivation must be tied to a person’s core values — such as losing weight to be a healthier parent or manage diabetes. Losing weight to fit into a pair of jeans you wore in high school is superficial motivation.
Liebetrau said it takes 30 days of repetition to make a new habit stick, but motivation can shorten the time frame.
“Consider, too that the goal is not too big,” Liebetrau said. “The goal should be doable even on the lowest day of motivation, achievable on every day of the week.”
The winter season can affect the success of New Year’s resolutions, too. People with Seasonal Affective Disorder may see their motivation wane on gray days with no sunshine, cold weather or how early it gets dark.
Resolutions should be modified if they aren’t working, Liebetrau said. For example, a person resolves to read a book a week but soon finds that it isn’t a realistic goal. It’s fine to modify the goal to read a book a month in order to be successful.
There’s no right or wrong in changing the goal, as long as the person stays true to core values and what is meaningful to them.
“It’s okay to be satisfied with your progress,” she said.
Avoiding social media, with its quick fixes, unrealistic expectations and impossible results, is another way to keep people on track with their resolutions.
“Choose value-based goals, ask ‘how do I want to live life,’” she said. “Social media is not real, it shows only posed photos, or shows only before and after, not the journey.”
Comparing oneself to others is the worst thing a person can do if they are trying to change a habit. Remembering core values is the way a person can keep a New Year’s resolution.
“Every day is a brand new day,” Liebetrau said. “You can’t change the past or the future. Change the focus to the present. It’s the only time you can choose to act.”
