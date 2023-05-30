KENDALLVILLE — After years of schooling, tests, and studying, Noble County high school seniors and college/adult-age students were rewarded for their achievements on behalf of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Central Noble, Churubusco, East Noble, Lakewood Park Christian School, Prairie Heights, and West Noble high schools each hosted an honors night/day to award their high school seniors with these scholarships and applaud their hard work. A total of $194,000 was awarded to these hard-working students, thanks to the generosity of donors and the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Jennifer Shultz, director of communications and scholarship, said “The Community Foundation of Noble County is honored to offer over 55 unique scholarship opportunities with a wide grade-point average range to our area high school seniors, college students, and adults who seek to reach their career goals. We appreciate the partnerships with our donors who wish to leave a legacy by offering such opportunities. We are grateful for the time commitment by the volunteer committee members to review the scholarship applications. The community foundation looks forward to the continued support of area schools, volunteers, and donors as the 2024 scholarship season begins in late November .”
To learn more about applying for scholarships, visit cfnoble.org/scholarships. For additional information or questions, contact Jennifer Shultz by email at Jennifer@cfnoble.org, by phone at (260) 894-3335.
Here is the foundation’s list of scholarship awards:
Central Noble High School Scholarship Recipients
Brayden Fletcher, Carol Ann Tieman Scholarship and Cathy S. Knopp Theatrical Scholarship.
Elisabeth Mains, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship.
Jonah Hopf, Art and Jeanne Howard 4-H Scholarship.
Kya Lock, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson and Noble County Memorial Scholarship 2.
Kyndal Pease, Jack R. and Maxine C. Frymier Scholars Award and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship.
Lena Jackson, Charles and Bernard Duesler Scholarship and Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Scholarship.
Madison Vice, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship. McKenzie Tracy, Hazel Brown Truelove Scholarship.
Churubusco High School Scholarship Recipients
Eva Refeld, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson and Top Honors Scholarship.
Hailey Holbrook, Top Honors Scholarship.
Kena Hamman, Tony and Gertrude Kichler Scholarship.
Miriam Kline, Top Honors Scholarship.
East Noble High School Scholarship Recipients
Addison Dills, Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship; Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship; Max Sneary, M.D. Memorial Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Gabriel Zimmerman, Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship; Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship; East Noble Class of 1969 Scholarship; and the Talia Joy Smith “Performing Arts” Scholarship.
Jenna Trout, Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship.
Kati Mosley, Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship.
Khloe Pankop, Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship
Kolton Hunt, Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship.
Kya Mosley, Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship.
Laney Schlichtenmyer, Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA IOTA Chapter Scholarship Fund in Memory of Tammi Riecke; and Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Scholarship.
Max Bender, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Noble County Memorial Scholarship-1; Noble County Memorial Scholarship-2; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Molly McCord, Trent Zuehsow Memorial Scholarship.
Rachel Becker, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship ; Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Robert Rogers, Arthur and Hazel Auer Scholarship; Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship.
Sage Lawrence, John and Mary Schermerhorn Memorial Scholarship.
Lakewood Park Christian School Recipient
Austin Shepherd, Top Honors Scholarship.
West Noble High School Scholarship Recipients
Adalie Harper, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship.
Andrew Saggars, Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship.
Avery Kruger, P.U.L.S.E. Senior Scholarship.
Benjamin Shaw, Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship; Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; and Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship.
Bethany Trinklein, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Ligonier Elks Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship-1; Noble County Retired Teachers’ Association in Memory of Deceased Teachers; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship; Prudence E. Gardner Memorial Scholarship; Susan A. Price Memorial Scholarship; Susan Marie Stone Scholarship; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Emily Mawhorter, Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship; Ligonier Elks Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship-1; and Noble County Memorial Scholarship-2.
Grant Flora, Top Honors Scholarship.
Isabella Bartlett, Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship.
Isaiah Lowe, Brandon A. Replogle “Celebrate the Arts” Memorial Scholarship.
Joshua Ness, Gerald and Catheleen Hayes Scholarship; Jennie Thompson Scholarship.
Kennidy Doege, Russell Smith Music Scholarship.
Lee Stringfellow, Edgell Vocational Scholarship; Edward and Beverly Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship; Wawaka Alumni Scholarship.
Prairie Heights High School Scholarship Recipient
Isaac Derbyshire, Kris Campbell “Any Dream Will Do” Scholarship.
College/Adult Scholarship Recipients
Aletha Hoover, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship
Austin Liepe, Nathan Shumaker Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Bergen Tom, Hal Prickett Memorial Scholarship.
Jackson Hoover, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Kolton Bailey, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship; and Paul Glass Memorial Scholarship.
Lillian Mast, Chuck Schlemmer Memorial College Scholarship; Fred and Mildred Seymoure (Young) Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Mariah Maley, Dr. Richard R. (M.D.) and Theresa M. Gutstein Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Stephanie Lewis, Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship.
Susan Haviland, Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship.
Will Hoover, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.