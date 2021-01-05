Editor’s note: This story appears in the January 2021 Kendallville Public Library newsletter, written by support services manager Jenna Anderson and submitted to the News Sun.
KENDALLVILLE — We have some pretty great public libraries in Noble County (including the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch, of course!), but did you know we have some pretty great “Little Free Libraries,” too?
Julia and Jim Nixon, Ellyne Sollenberger, and Emma Leedy each have built and maintain their own Little Free Library in different locations around Kendallville.
“When I was 11, my grandma gave me an article on Little Free Libraries,” said Emma Leedy. “She knew how much I loved books and reading. After reading about them, I wanted to build one so books could be accessible to everyone.”
She worked with the Kendallville Park Department to put one at the Bixler Lake Campground, so people visiting from out of town could easily grab a book.
“I hope that my library makes out-of-town campers feel welcomed by our community,” said Leedy.
Julia Nixon is no stranger to libraries, so having her own Little Free Library was a natural move for her.
“I’ve been involved with libraries in one way or another for most of my life — as a children’s librarian in public libraries, as a school media specialist, as a library board member, as a library foundation board member — and, especially, as a lifelong reader! I love that as a community we share in the wealth of services and materials that libraries offer, so in my own way, I wanted to share books with anyone who passes by our home,” Nixon said.
Jim and Julia Nixon checked with local codes on where they could put their library, and then started the build. Julia went to www.LittleFreeLibrary.org to register, then attached a charter sign to their structure. Theirs is in Country Club Hills near their home, but there are others scattered around Kendallville and Noble County.
Ellyne Sollenberger, who often walks with Julia, knew about Julia’s library and had seen Emma’s library at the campground. She decided she wanted one in her neighborhood. Jim Nixon was able to make one for her that matched their shed.
“I just thought it would be fun to offer this in our neighborhood,” said Sollenberger. “I like especially to see children excited about getting books.”
Those who maintain Little Free Libraries get their books from lots of places. Many are copies they have purchased, read and want to share.
“I also pick up books at garage sales and from KPL book sales,” said Julia Nixon. “Friends have donated books to me — and often in our Little Free Library, books have just appeared, donated anonymously!”
“It is fun to see some books that leave, come back, leave, come back,” said Sollenberger. “I have a little tablet that people can ask for particular authors or some say thanks for the books.”
Sollenberger has enjoyed having her Little Free Library in her neighborhood.
“I have met new neighbors, have enjoyed talking to people who want to know what this is all about and share the love of reading,” she said.
It’s a love that’s thriving in our community, thanks to friendships, our local public and Little Free Libraries, and important partnerships.
“I would like to acknowledge that the Park Department has always been appreciative and welcoming of the placement of my LFL at the campground,” said Leedy. “That meant a lot to me as an 11-year-old, and still does today.”
To see the location of all the Little Free Libraries in the area, use the interactive map at www.LittleFreeLibrary.org.
