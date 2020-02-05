KENDALLVILLE —The Kendallville Public Library is adding a new reservation system for Yard Games and the Science Central pass as of Feb. 3. Patrons will find it easier to use and to place multiple items on reserve.
Patrons need only their library card number to use the system. To reserve an item for an event or party, simply type in the library card number and the new system, called LendingKey, automatically fills in all information.
The Science Central pass can be reserved in the same way. Patrons should choose to reserve the pass for the time they plan to make the trip to Fort Wayne.
All items check out for three days, and there are fines of $2 per day on Yard Games that are overdue. This is only one of four collections at the library that has overdue fines. The others include the Video Game collection, Mobile Hotspots, and Cortex Kits.
This reservation service may be found at www.kendallvillelibrary.org under Online Resources. However, Cortex Kits will no longer be available to be reserved in this way. They can be reserved through the online catalog and checked out just like a book or DVD.
