ALBION — The Noble County Public Library in Albion hosted a Downton Abbey-inspired Tea Party on Saturday, March 5, which attracted party-goers from Noble, Allen, and Steuben counties.
Patrons were invited to dress up in 1920s fashion and take part in a variety of activities before partaking in a full traditional afternoon tea event. Activities included crafting your own fascinator headpiece, taking selfies in front of the Downton Abbey estate photo backdrop, and tea etiquette trivia.
Patrons mingled while drinking a variety of teas from Cup of Blessing coffee shop of Garrett, and enjoyed a variety of homemade cookies, cakes, scones, and tea sandwiches made by Suzie Pender, adult programmer for NCPL-Albion.
Books and DVDs that were Downton Abbey-themed or a similar style were available for checkout at the event, and can also be found at NCPL and through the Evergreen Indiana library consortium. The tea party was such a success that party-goers requested that it become an annual event.
