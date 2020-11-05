BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — With a sharp focus on controlling volumes and protecting guests and Team Members, FireKeepers Casino Hotel will implement the unheard of concept of closing to the public on New Year’s Eve night.
Traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year, FireKeepers will close to the public starting at 3 p.m. and shift its focus to a property-wide, invitation-only evening. The closure will conclude at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
FireKeepers has traditionally packed the house with New Year’s Eve revelers and gamers alike, featuring an Event Center party with an awesome band, dancing and more, said a news release.
“This is not the year for that type of event,” said Jim Wise, FireKeepers Vice President of Marketing. “With our occupancy constraints due to social distancing, we can’t be the place where the public goes to party this year. We will instead close to the public, avoid potential traffic nightmares and extended delays to enter the building. Our goal is to advise the public well in advance to allow them to make other New Year’s Eve plans; while we focus on hosting a safe, socially distanced gathering.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the daytime events on New Year’s Eve. From 8–10 a.m., FireKeepers will offer free donuts and coffee in the main casino lobby. Starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m., every 15 minutes, one guest with a Red Hot Rewards card in play at any slot machine will win $2,021 in Red Hot Credits. Overall, there will be 25 winners and a total of $50,525 in credits given away.
There will be a koozie giveaway beginning at noon, while supplies last.
Entrances will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and guests will have until 4 p.m. to leave the property. Doors will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
There will be no shortage of excitement in the final days of 2020. On Saturday, Dec. 26, FireKeepers will be giving away more than $140,000 in prizes — including a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and Tahoe. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, slot players will have a chance to win a share of $53,000 in cash.
Details are at FireKeepersCasino.com.
