ALBION — The Noble County Genealogical Society will have a free workshop Saturday, Oct. 15, to answer questions and help people with discovering their genealogy and doing their research.
The workshop is 9 a.m. in the Cole Room on the lower level of the Noble County Public Library in Albion. Since the lower-level parking lot is closed for repair, please park in the upper-level lot. Enter the building through the main entrance and take the elevator or stairs to the lower level.
The workshop will break at noon for lunch and return to the library’s genealogy room at 1 p.m. Society members will be available to answer general questions about genealogy and help with your research.
Curt Sylvester, president of the Indiana Genealogical Society, is the workshop’s speaker on the topic of Colonial Researching. His presentation will look at the uniqueness of colonial record keeping, which was different than when the colonies became states.
This includes where to look for specific types of records such as wills and probate, and the rules for inheritance and property ownership for females including wives. If a man died, his wife could not inherit the property. It was placed in the care of a guardian.
Children under 16 were considered orphans even though they had a mother. Children were considered the property of the father and could not be “inherited” by the wife. A guardian was appointed over the children.
If there were sons (not daughters) over the legal age (which varied in colonies as 18 or 21), the son might inherit the property with a proviso of permitting the mother to live on the property until she died or remarried.
The colonies had specific classes (almost castes) that provided restrictions on what people could do as occupations, marriage, property ownership, and voting. Sylvester has an example of one of his great-grandparents who came to the colonies as an indentured servant and eventually became a landowner and moved up in the class-system (the American Dream).
Registration is appreciated so that sufficient handouts are available, but it is not required.
To register, contact Judy Richter at judyri@ligtel.com or text to 260-609-3558 or phone to 260-636-2858; or Margaret Ott at maott@ligtel.com or text to 260-383-1015 or phone to 260-761-3384.
